Mandetta: ‘História vai dizer quem estava certo e quem estava errado’

Brazil's President Bolsonaro played down the coronavirus threat & in April fired Health Minister @lhmandetta. Tuesday was Brazil's deadliest day for Covid.

Mandetta's reaction? “History will tell who was right and who was wrong. I think that the numbers talk [for] themselves.” pic.twitter.com/T0sX6yvnfN

— Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) May 13, 2020